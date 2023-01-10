Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21AM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph over ridgetops and exposed areas.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains
East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility over mountain passes. The wintry
conditions could impact commuter travel this morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.