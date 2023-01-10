Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21AM MST until January 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph over ridgetops and exposed areas.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains

East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility over mountain passes. The wintry

conditions could impact commuter travel this morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.