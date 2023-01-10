Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:13PM MST until January 11 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches in the valleys generally below 5500 feet with 5 to 11

inches in the mountains above 5500 feet.

* WHERE…Southern and eastern mountains from Malad to Montpelier

to Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.