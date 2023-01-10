Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:13PM MST until January 11 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the lower valleys with 4 to 7 inches likely above 6000
feet.
* WHERE…Island Park and Driggs region.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.