Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:13PM MST until January 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times, particularly north of a line

from Shoshone to Blackfoot. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Richfield, Carey, Craters of the Moon, INL, Blackfoot,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Mud Lake regions.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.