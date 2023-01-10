Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 4:13PM MST until January 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times, particularly north of a line
from Shoshone to Blackfoot. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Richfield, Carey, Craters of the Moon, INL, Blackfoot,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Mud Lake regions.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.