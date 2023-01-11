Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 6:40PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Areas of fog is expected. Some areas will have dense fog
with visibility near a tenth of a mile.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin including Big Piney, Farson, and
Pinedale.

* WHEN…Fog is expected to develop between 9 PM and midnight. The
fog is then expected to expand in coverage during the predawn
hours. The fog will likely linger through late morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are below freezing which
could result in fog depositing some ice on exposed surfaces.
Motorists are urged to slow down, use low beam headlights when
fog is encountered, and be aware some black ice could be present
on area roadways.

