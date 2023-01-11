Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 6:40PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Areas of fog is expected. Some areas will have dense fog

with visibility near a tenth of a mile.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin including Big Piney, Farson, and

Pinedale.

* WHEN…Fog is expected to develop between 9 PM and midnight. The

fog is then expected to expand in coverage during the predawn

hours. The fog will likely linger through late morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are below freezing which

could result in fog depositing some ice on exposed surfaces.

Motorists are urged to slow down, use low beam headlights when

fog is encountered, and be aware some black ice could be present

on area roadways.