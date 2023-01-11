Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:10AM MST until January 11 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.