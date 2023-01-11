Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:10AM MST until January 11 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,

Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.