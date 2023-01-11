Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:10AM MST until January 11 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Areas of blowing and drifting snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.