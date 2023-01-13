Winter Weather Advisory issued January 13 at 12:11PM MST until January 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulation of a light glaze. A period

of rain and freezing rain is expected late tonight. Black ice

formation is a concern due to cold ground temperatures.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially secondary

roads and sidewalks.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.