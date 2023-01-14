Dense Fog Advisory issued January 14 at 5:55AM MST until January 14 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…The upper Snake River plain, the Beaverhead and Lemhi

highlands, and the Arco Desert, including the city of Idaho

Falls, the towns of Mud Lake, Dubois, Spencer, and the Idaho

National Laboratory property.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.