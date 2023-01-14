Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 1:29PM MST until January 16 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches with locally higher amounts on the highest peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges. Greatest amounts along the spine of the Teton
and Salt River Ranges.
* WHEN…From noon Sunday to 10 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including across
Teton, Togwotee, and Salt Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.