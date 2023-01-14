Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 1:58PM MST until January 15 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4
inches, except 5 to 8 inches on ridge tops and 8 to 12 inches
above pass level.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusts up to 30 MPH could create blowing
snow to impact travel. Where winds are lighter, patchy dense fog
will be possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.