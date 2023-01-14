Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 6:19AM MST until January 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. A
period of rain and freezing rain is expected this morning.
Black ice formation is a concern due to cold ground
temperatures, even in locations where the air temperature is
above freezing.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially
secondary roads and sidewalks.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.