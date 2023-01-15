Special Weather Statement issued January 15 at 12:11PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Moderate snowfall, with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches

in southwest Yellowstone National Park, with 2 to 4 inches

elsewhere in the Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…This afternoon through Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please

monitor the forecast and let others know your plans.