Special Weather Statement issued January 15 at 12:11PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Moderate snowfall, with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
in southwest Yellowstone National Park, with 2 to 4 inches
elsewhere in the Park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…This afternoon through Monday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the forecast and let others know your plans.