Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 12:58PM MST until January 16 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts on

highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges. Greatest amounts along the spine of the Teton

and Salt River Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including across

Teton, Togwotee, and Salt Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans

include travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.