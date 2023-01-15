Skip to Content
today at 10:12 AM
Published 2:54 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:54AM MST until January 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches,
except 1 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusts up to 30 MPH could create blowing
snow to impact travel. Where winds are lighter, patchy dense
fog will be possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

