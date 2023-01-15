Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 3:57AM MST until January 16 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
with locally higher amounts on highest peaks. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges. Greatest amounts along the spine of the Teton
and Salt River Ranges.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including across
Teton, Togwotee, and Salt Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.