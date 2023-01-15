Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 4:32PM MST until January 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,

except 3 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,

Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, Malad Pass, St. Charles,

Montpelier, and Georgetown.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusts up to 30 MPH could create blowing

snow to impact travel. Where winds are lighter, patchy dense

fog will be possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.