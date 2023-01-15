Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 7:57PM MST until January 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…The Big Hole and Centennial mountain ranges, the

Island Park area, including the towns of Victor, Island Park,

and Kilgore. Mainly elevations above 6500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusts up to 30 MPH could create blowing

snow to impact travel. Where winds are lighter, patchy dense

fog will be possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.