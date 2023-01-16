Special Weather Statement issued January 16 at 8:50AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are below freezing which could result in fog depositing some ice on exposed surfaces. Motorists are urged to slow down, use low beam headlights when fog is encountered, and be aware some black ice could be present on area roadways.

* WHEN…Now through at least 1 PM today.

* WHAT…Patchy dense fog with visibilities less than one quarter of a mile.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

