Special Weather Statement issued January 16 at 8:50AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Patchy dense fog with visibilities less than one quarter
of a mile.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin, Wind River Basin, and the Bighorn
Basin.
* WHEN…Now through at least 1 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are below freezing which
could result in fog depositing some ice on exposed surfaces.
Motorists are urged to slow down, use low beam headlights when
fog is encountered, and be aware some black ice could be present
on area roadways.