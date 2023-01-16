Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:43AM MST until January 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…The Big Hole and Centennial mountain ranges, the

Island Park area, including the towns of Victor, Island Park,

and Kilgore. Mainly elevations above 6500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusts up to 25 MPH could create blowing

snow to impact travel. Where winds are lighter, patchy dense fog

will be possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.