Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:00 AM
Published 2:43 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:43AM MST until January 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…The Big Hole and Centennial mountain ranges, the
Island Park area, including the towns of Victor, Island Park,
and Kilgore. Mainly elevations above 6500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusts up to 25 MPH could create blowing
snow to impact travel. Where winds are lighter, patchy dense fog
will be possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content