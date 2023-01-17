Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 1:39AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snowfall, with accumulations of 1 to 3
inches expected. 2 to 4 inches of snow possible in the higher
elevations of the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Ranges and the
Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, with 3 to 6 inches expected on
Casper Mountain.
* WHERE…Much of Central Wyoming.
* WHEN…Today through Tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads may become slick and snow covered.