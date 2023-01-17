Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 1:39AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snowfall, with accumulations of 1 to 3

inches expected. 2 to 4 inches of snow possible in the higher

elevations of the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Ranges and the

Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, with 3 to 6 inches expected on

Casper Mountain.

* WHERE…Much of Central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Today through Tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads may become slick and snow covered.