Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 1:39AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snowfall, with accumulations of 1 to 3
inches expected. 2 to 4 inches of snow possible in the higher
elevations of the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Ranges and the
Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, with 3 to 6 inches expected on
Casper Mountain.

* WHERE…Much of Central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Today through Tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads may become slick and snow covered.

