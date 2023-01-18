Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 18 at 2:22AM MST until January 18 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Teton Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential frost on bridges.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.