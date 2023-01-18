Special Weather Statement issued January 18 at 6:21PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Freezing drizzle was reported around Ashton this evening resulting
in slick road conditions. Potential for freezing drizzle and dense
fog remains high through the evening hours. Use extra caution if
traveling this evening.
Locations impacted include…
Ashton, Dubois, Idmon, Marysville, Parker, Spencer, Drummond, Island
Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, St
Anthony, Chester, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ashton
Reservoir, Warm River, Small and Sheridan Reservoir.
Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of freezing
drizzle. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.
The freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of
ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution, especially
on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping
distance and avoid braking suddenly.