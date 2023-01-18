Special Weather Statement issued January 18 at 6:21PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Freezing drizzle was reported around Ashton this evening resulting

in slick road conditions. Potential for freezing drizzle and dense

fog remains high through the evening hours. Use extra caution if

traveling this evening.

Locations impacted include…

Ashton, Dubois, Idmon, Marysville, Parker, Spencer, Drummond, Island

Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, St

Anthony, Chester, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ashton

Reservoir, Warm River, Small and Sheridan Reservoir.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of freezing

drizzle. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other

motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to

react to situations.

The freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of

ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution, especially

on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping

distance and avoid braking suddenly.