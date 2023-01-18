Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 11:43AM MST until January 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch
with isolated 2 inches.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.