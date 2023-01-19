Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:06AM MST until January 19 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in mountains above 6000 feet
MSL.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, South Hills, and Albion Mountains
including but not limited to Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley,
Albion, and Almo.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.