Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 9:11AM MST until January 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.