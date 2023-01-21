Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 1:38PM MST until January 22 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulation

of 4 to 9 inches anticipated above 6000 feet MSL with 1 to 3

inches in the lower valleys. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph across

ridge tops will likely produce areas of blowing and drifting

snowfall with local whiteout conditions.

* WHERE…South-central mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Accumulating snowfall with areas of blowing and

drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility, creating

hazardous driving conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.