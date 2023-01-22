Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 2:43AM MST until January 22 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches above 6000 feet MSL with 1 to 3 inches in lower valleys.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not

limited to Albion, Almo, and City of Rocks NR.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery roads and hazardous backcountry

travel conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.