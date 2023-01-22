Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:24 AM
Published 2:43 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 2:43AM MST until January 22 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches above 6000 feet MSL with 1 to 3 inches in lower valleys.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not
limited to Albion, Almo, and City of Rocks NR.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery roads and hazardous backcountry
travel conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content