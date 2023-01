* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Drivers should watch for strong crosswinds when driving, especially high profile vehicles and motorists towing lightweight trailers.

* WHAT…West winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

