Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 9:39PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Patchy dense freezing fog is occurring along Interstate 84 from
roughly the Juniper area to the Utah State line.
The fog is expected to last through 3 am.
Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Sweetzer Summit and Sublett Reservoir.
Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in the fog. If you are
driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low
visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to
situations. Slick roads from light icing are possible as well.