Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 9:39PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Patchy dense freezing fog is occurring along Interstate 84 from

roughly the Juniper area to the Utah State line.

The fog is expected to last through 3 am.

Locations impacted include…

Juniper, Sweetzer Summit and Sublett Reservoir.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in the fog. If you are

driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low

visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations. Slick roads from light icing are possible as well.