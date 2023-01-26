Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 1:14PM MST until January 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches

in the Jackson Valley. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20

inches for Star Valley. Highest amounts expected in the Alpine

area, where locally up to 2 feet of snow is possible.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Thursday through 11 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes. This will be a long duration event with impacts to

travel for several days.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.