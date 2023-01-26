Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 1:58PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Below 6000 ft, snow
accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Above 6000 ft, one to two feet
of snow is possible. Winds gusting around 35 mph with areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration
Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan
Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult to impossible at
times. Patchy blowing snow should significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions should impact the morning
or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.