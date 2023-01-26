Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 1:58PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches below 6500 ft. Above 6500 ft

elevation, one to two feet are possible.

* WHERE…Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine Creek

Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.