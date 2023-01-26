Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:58 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 1:58PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
up to 3 inches at valley floors and 6 to 12 inches above 6000
ft. Winds gusting 40 to 45 mph producing areas of blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
should significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content