Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 1:58PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations

up to 3 inches at valley floors and 6 to 12 inches above 6000

ft. Winds gusting 40 to 45 mph producing areas of blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

should significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.