Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 1:58PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected, moderate at times. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches through Saturday. Highest amounts
on the benches east of Interstate 15. Winds gusting 35 to 40
mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including Idaho
Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American
Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.