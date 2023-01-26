Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 1:58PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected, moderate at times. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches through Saturday. Highest amounts

on the benches east of Interstate 15. Winds gusting 35 to 40

mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American

Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.