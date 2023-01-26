Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 1:58PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph with areas of blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.