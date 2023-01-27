Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 1:26PM MST until January 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in

the Tetons and Salt/Wyoming Ranges. Additional accumulations of

6 to 10 inches across the Gros Ventres and other higher

elevation locations. Yellowstone National Park will see an

additional 3 to 6 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton

and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 11 AM Sunday. Heaviest snow will fall this

afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes. This will be a long duration event with impacts to

travel for several days.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please

monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel

into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.