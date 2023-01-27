Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 1:26PM MST until January 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches in the Jackson Valley. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 10 inches for Star Valley.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Through 11 AM Sunday. Heaviest snow will fall this
afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes. This will be a long duration event with impacts to
travel for several days.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.