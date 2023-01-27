Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 1:50PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph with areas of blowing
and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration
Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult to impossible at
times. Patchy blowing snow should significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions should impact the morning
or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.