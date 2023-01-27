Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 1:50PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches, except 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine
Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at
times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.