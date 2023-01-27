Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 2:31AM MST until January 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches

in Yellowstone National Park, with 5 to 9 inches near Mammoth.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet in the mountains.

Locally higher amounts to 5 feet are possible in the Tetons.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton

and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Thursday through 11 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes. This will be a long duration event with impacts to

travel for several days.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.