Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 3:28AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches below 6500 ft. Above 6500 ft
elevation, one to two feet are possible.
* WHERE…Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine
Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at
times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.