Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 12:56PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches for
Salmon and other lower valleys. Additional snow accumulations of
5 to 8 inches at Williams Creek Summit, other higher
elevations. Periods of snow, greatest intensities this morning
and again Saturday morning. Flash freeze of wet surfaces
possible as arctic air arrives on Saturday afternoon.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a
flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.