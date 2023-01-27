Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 1:50PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches,
except up to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with areas of blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow should significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.