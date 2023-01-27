Skip to Content
today at 10:00 PM
Published 1:50 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 1:50PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph with areas of blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

