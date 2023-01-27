Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 1:50PM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph with areas of blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and

Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.