Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 3:28AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
up to 3 inches at valley floors with the higher amounts on
bench areas and 6 to 12 inches above 6000 ft. Winds gusting 40
to 45 mph producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow should significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.