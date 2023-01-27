Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 3:28AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected, moderate at times. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 4 inches for mainly the eastern Snake

plain with 5 to 8 inches on benches east of I-15 through

Saturday. Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph with areas of blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.