Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 3:28AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected, moderate at times. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 4 inches for mainly the eastern Snake
plain with 5 to 8 inches on benches east of I-15 through
Saturday. Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph with areas of blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.