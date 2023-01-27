Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 8:03AM MST until January 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
for Salmon and other lower valleys. Additional snow
accumulations of 6 to 10 inches at Williams Creek Summit,
other higher elevations. Periods of snow, greatest intensities
this morning and again Saturday morning. Flash freeze of wet
surfaces possible as arctic air arrives on Saturday afternoon.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and a
flash freeze will make roads and sidewalks very slick.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.